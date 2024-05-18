Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,526 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $348,789,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.67. 5,497,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,353. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average of $152.06. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

