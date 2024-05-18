Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,149 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.3% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock worth $137,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock valued at $61,743,127. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $812.22. The stock had a trading volume of 394,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,644. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $792.31 and its 200 day moving average is $776.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

