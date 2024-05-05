Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,901 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.33. 5,546,423 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

