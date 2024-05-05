CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,092,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,575,719. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 566.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 186,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 194.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 131,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

