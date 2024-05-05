Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.60-10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.61.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 8.6 %

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $193.74 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $121.91 and a one year high of $194.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.54 and its 200 day moving average is $174.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

