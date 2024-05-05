Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.12. 1,788,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,805. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.