Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 10,582 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.