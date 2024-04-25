The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 155,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 112,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PG. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,865 shares of company stock worth $16,029,280. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $163.19. 3,464,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $164.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

