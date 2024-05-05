GateToken (GT) Price Hits $7.99 on Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $770.60 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $7.99 or 0.00012465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011582 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,180.69 or 1.00132309 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00095285 BTC.

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,453,029 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,453,009.99901551 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.98997736 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $6,227,586.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

