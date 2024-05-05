SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 283.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $313.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.66 and a 200 day moving average of $289.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.50 and a 12-month high of $324.40.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Several analysts have commented on CASY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

