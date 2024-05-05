SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 313.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.1% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 984,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after buying an additional 409,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 263,313 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,276 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,447,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,424,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

CCOI stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 135.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCOI. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $1,680,632.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares in the company, valued at $298,782,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,782,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

