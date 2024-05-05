Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $132.34 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.85 or 0.00013803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $132.34 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00036012 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,957,775 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.