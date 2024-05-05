Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Itron updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Itron Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Itron has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $107.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Itron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Insider Activity

In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $547,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $292,830.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,869,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.