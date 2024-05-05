ERC20 (ERC20) Hits Market Capitalization of $170.01 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 905% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $170.01 million and $34,526.82 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011582 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,180.69 or 1.00132309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02110611 USD and is down -81.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $20,725.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

