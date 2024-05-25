Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) PT at $114.33

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,435. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $239,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 63.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.05. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

