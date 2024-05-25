Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $931,350. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 120,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $71.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

