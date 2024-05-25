V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 6524986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

