Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get Vipshop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VIPS

Vipshop Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vipshop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 99,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.