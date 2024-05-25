Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) PT Raised to $110.00 at Oppenheimer

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

MOD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.