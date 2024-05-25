Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) PT Lowered to $11.00

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viracta Therapeutics
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.