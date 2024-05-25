Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) PT Lowered to $11.00

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

VIRX stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

