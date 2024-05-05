Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.84 million. Omnicell also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.90-1.40 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $30.13 on Friday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
