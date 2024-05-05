Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 497,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,440 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $23,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

