Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZNGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 167.38% from the company’s previous close.

Roadzen Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ RDZN opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Roadzen has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roadzen stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,090,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,000. Roadzen makes up approximately 2.9% of Meteora Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 16.36% of Roadzen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roadzen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.