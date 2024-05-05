Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Posts Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTU shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

