Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Posts Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Peabody Energy Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.
Peabody Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on BTU shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.
Peabody Energy Company Profile
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peabody Energy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.