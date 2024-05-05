First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

