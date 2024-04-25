Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 725.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

