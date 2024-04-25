Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ CBAN opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Colony Bankcorp
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.