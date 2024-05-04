Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.17.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

TSE IVN opened at C$19.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.99. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$9.89 and a 12-month high of C$20.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). Research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4702621 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines

In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Insiders own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

