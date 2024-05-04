Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
IVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.17.
View Our Latest Research Report on IVN
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). Research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4702621 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines
In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Insiders own 50.85% of the company’s stock.
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.