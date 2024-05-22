Cronos Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.35 billion and $22.29 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00057270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

