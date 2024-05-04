Newmont (TSE:NGT) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$69.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$55.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$49.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The stock has a market cap of C$63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$39.96 and a twelve month high of C$68.15.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.02). Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.37 billion. Research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.4813847 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.09%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

