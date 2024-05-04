goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$210.00 at National Bankshares

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cormark increased their price target on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$196.44.

Shares of GSY opened at C$181.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$167.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$152.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a one year low of C$87.00 and a one year high of C$184.24.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

