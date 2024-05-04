Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$77.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFN. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$78.22.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$50.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.28. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$47.07 and a 52 week high of C$64.51. The company has a market cap of C$951.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 5.9042146 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

