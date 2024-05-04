Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $110.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $96.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,072 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 597.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,498 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

