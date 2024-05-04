Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.13.

Get Zoetis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 10.2% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 20.5% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $23,195,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.