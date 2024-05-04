Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.57.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $88,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $88,191.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $169,150 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 83.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 770,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 350,060 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 96,057 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,208.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 107,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

