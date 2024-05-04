Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Desjardins

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %

AQN opened at C$8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of C$908.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6970954 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,475.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

