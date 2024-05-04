Videndum (LON:VID) PT Lowered to GBX 450 at Berenberg Bank

Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.28) to GBX 450 ($5.65) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital cut Videndum to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
