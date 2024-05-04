Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$80.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.18.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:SLF opened at C$71.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.71. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.84 and a 52-week high of C$74.94. The company has a market cap of C$41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$18.68 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9036382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

