Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Accolade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of ACCD opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Accolade’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $2,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,903,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 946,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

