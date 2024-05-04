TD Securities Raises Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$30.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of TSE:DRM opened at C$19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$16.53 and a 12-month high of C$25.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$794.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of C$107.86 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited will post 2.0897868 EPS for the current year.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.90%.

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 19,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total value of C$405,791.84. Insiders own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

