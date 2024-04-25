Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 280.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 247,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,636,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,235,000 after buying an additional 187,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAP opened at $168.22 on Friday. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

