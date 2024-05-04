AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.43.

Shares of AER opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54. AerCap has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

