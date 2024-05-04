Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.43.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $245.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Eos Management L.P. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

