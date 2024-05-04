Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4436 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Hengan International Group’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Hengan International Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Hengan International Group stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
