Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $168.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.70.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

