Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 138,065 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 502,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,065 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $46,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.