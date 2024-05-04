Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on the retailer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,500.00%.
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
