Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,039,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534,071 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $52,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,679,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 12.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 630,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 69,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 124,349 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $24.54 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In other news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

