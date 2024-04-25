International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
International Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of IPCO stock opened at C$17.49 on Monday. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of C$10.10 and a 12-month high of C$18.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38.
About International Petroleum
