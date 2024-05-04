New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on NYMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -43.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 132,162 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 975,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 899,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 555,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 365,622 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
