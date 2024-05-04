Todd Asset Management LLC Has $17.81 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.93. The stock had a trading volume of 865,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.